The RNLI lifeboat came to the assistance of nine people after a motor cruiser ran aground on rocks near Drominagh on Lough Derg.

The alert was raised by Valentia Coast Guard shortly after 11.30 yesterday morning.

The lifeboat was conducting routine training drills nearby and was quickly on the scene, where it managed to tow the boat to safety.

All on board the cruiser were unharmed.