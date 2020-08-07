Lough Derg RNLI called into action

Four people had to be rescued last night after their vessel ran aground on Lough Derg.

The RNLI was alerted shortly after 9pm that the 23ft cruiser was in difficulty on the Black Rocks west of Holy Island in Scarriff Bay at the south western end of the lake.

Visibility was poor at the time with failing light, low mist and heavy rain squalls.

Valentia Coast Guard also requested Rescue 115, the Irish Coast Guard Search and Rescue Helicopter based at Shannon, to assist

The lifeboat was alongside the casualty vessel at 9.30 where they found the two adults and two teenagers on board to be safe and unharmed.

The cruiser was taken off the rocks and towed to Mountshannon Harbour.