Lough Derg RNLI called into action

The Lough Derg RNLI were once again called into action last evening to assist two adults and one child whose boat had run aground close to the entrance of Terryglass harbour.

The inshore lifeboat, Jean Spier was requested by Valentia Coast Guard and was launched at just after 6:20pm.

They arrived at the scene around 25 minutes later where they discovered there was damage to the hull of the casualty vessel and it was subsequently taking on water.

RNLI volunteers took the three people on to the lifeboat away from immediate danger to Terryglass harbour – none of them were injured.

The crew then set up a tow line and with a salvage pump running, the lifeboat eased the cruiser from the rocks and brought it into Terryglass harbour.