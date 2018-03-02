LIVE: The latest updates from around the county

We are keeping you up to date with all the latest notifications about closures and cessation of services across the Premier as we deal with a red weather alert across the country.

If you would like to notify us about any business/service closures please email [email protected] or call (052)6125456.

Updates on business/service closures around the county

Tomorrow’s Farmers Market in Cahir will not operate, due to the unsafe weather conditions. The stall holders apologize for the inconvenience. Next market will be on the following Saturday, March 10th, in Castle car park, Cahir, at usual time of 9am.

25 drive game on Friday in ballroom in Fethard is cancelled tonight due to weather

Matt Fogarty’s open day on his tree farm in Ballinderry near Terryglass due to take place Sunday at 1.30pm has been cancelled

Tonight’s planned performance of ‘Duet for One’ by the Nenagh Players in the Nenagh Arts Centre has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

All Tipperary Local Link Bus services are cancelled for Sat 3rd March. We hope to be fully back to normal by Monday 5th March.

Bingo cancelled in Kilsheelan

‘Many Young Men of Twenty’ play in Killoran Community Hall, Portroe is cancelled this weekend

Swimming classes in Templemore Garda College are off tonight

Bingo in Kilruane is off tomorrow night

St Mary’s Parish Bingo in Clonmel off on Sunday night

Thurles Céilí and set club Céilí with is cancelled on Sunday night

LIDL: All stores are closed due to the adverse weather conditions. In areas where ice and snowfall is less severe, regional management and our store teams will make the decision on reopening this afternoon if it is safe to do so.

Showgrounds Clonmel are closed today, hoping to open tomorrow

Cahir House Hotel Wedding Fair cancelled this Sunday

The Dolphin Swimming Club has cancelled its weekly session in Ferryhouse tonight due to the weather

Rehab People of the Year Awards Postponed due to Adverse Weather Conditions

Bingo cancelled in Kilsheelan

Liberty Pharmacy in Thurles will stay closed for today

The Farmers Market in Clonmel is cancelled tomorrow

Shops open this morning

O’Dwyers in Newcastle open

O’Murchu’s in Cloughjordan open

Pollards Shop in Coalbrook is opening at 1 o’clock

Centra in Old Bridge open

Londis in Irishtown, Clonmel open

Spar is open in Tipperary Town

Ormond Stores , Kilsheelan , open today

Crescent Stores, Clonmel open

Centra in Killenaule open

Brett’s Hardware in Mullinahone Edward O’Brien Butchers in Mullinahone Daybreak in Clerihan Tully’s Gala, Two Mile Borris Martin’s Carrickbeg open at 12 o clock Shanahan’s in Borrisoleigh is open all day Shop in Ballycommon open till 3 Daybreak in Clerihan

Hotel Minella is open, rooms available and food served all day

Pollard’s shop in Coalbrook, Slieveardagh area, Thurles is opening at 1 o clock

Mary Heffernan’s shop and bar in Donohill is open

Spar is open in Tipperary Town

Ahearn’s shop is open

Londis in Irishtown

Applegreens in Clonmel

Centra in Fethard is open

Fitzpatrick’s in Templemore is open

Ryans in Gortanhoe is open

Shops open in Borrisokane

Noel Ryan’s in Thurles, Parnell Street is serving food until 3

Feehan Bar in Cashel is open

Martin Moroney’s Shop in Clogheen

Texaco in Cashel is open

McCarra’s Foodstore and Hardware store Newcastle Open all day

Hassetts shop in Killenaule open today

Fahy’s of Cashel will be open at 4.30

Mace, Loughnafulla, Thurles is open today.