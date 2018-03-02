LIVE: The latest updates from around the county

Updates on business/service closures around the county
Tomorrow’s Farmers Market in Cahir will not operate, due to the unsafe weather conditions. The stall holders apologize for the inconvenience. Next market will be on the following Saturday, March 10th, in Castle car park, Cahir, at usual time of 9am.
25 drive game on Friday in ballroom in Fethard is cancelled tonight due to weather
Matt Fogarty’s open day on his tree farm in Ballinderry near Terryglass due to take place Sunday at 1.30pm has been cancelled
Tonight’s planned performance of ‘Duet for One’ by the Nenagh Players in the Nenagh Arts Centre has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.
All Tipperary Local Link Bus services are cancelled for Sat 3rd March. We hope to be fully back to normal by Monday 5th March.
Bingo cancelled in Kilsheelan
‘Many Young Men of Twenty’ play in Killoran Community Hall, Portroe is cancelled this weekend
Swimming classes in Templemore Garda College are off tonight
Bingo in Kilruane is off tomorrow night
St Mary’s Parish Bingo in Clonmel off on Sunday night
Thurles Céilí and set club Céilí with is cancelled on Sunday night
LIDL: All stores are closed due to the adverse weather conditions. In areas where ice and snowfall is less severe, regional management and our store teams will make the decision on reopening this afternoon if it is safe to do so.
Showgrounds Clonmel are closed today, hoping to open tomorrow
Cahir House Hotel Wedding Fair cancelled this Sunday
The Dolphin Swimming Club has cancelled its weekly session in Ferryhouse tonight due to the weather
Rehab People of the Year Awards Postponed due to Adverse Weather Conditions
Liberty Pharmacy in Thurles will stay closed for today
The Farmers Market in Clonmel is cancelled tomorrow
Shops open this morning
Martin’s Carrickbeg open at 12 o clock
Shanahan’s in Borrisoleigh is open all day
Shop in Ballycommon open till 3
Daybreak in Clerihan
Hotel Minella is open, rooms available and food served all day
Pollard’s shop in Coalbrook, Slieveardagh area, Thurles is opening at 1 o clock
Mary Heffernan’s shop and bar in Donohill is open
Spar is open in Tipperary Town
Ahearn’s shop is open
Londis in Irishtown
Applegreens in Clonmel
Centra in Fethard is open
Fitzpatrick’s in Templemore is open
Ryans in Gortanhoe is open
Shops open in Borrisokane
Noel Ryan’s in Thurles, Parnell Street is serving food until 3
Feehan Bar in Cashel is open
Martin Moroney’s Shop in Clogheen
Texaco in Cashel is open
McCarra’s Foodstore and Hardware store Newcastle Open all day
Hassetts shop in Killenaule open today
Fahy’s of Cashel will be open at 4.30
Mace, Loughnafulla, Thurles is open today.