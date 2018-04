A woman is said to be in a serious condition in hospital following a fire in Templemore last night.

The alarm was raised shortly before 9 o’clock last night when the blaze was spotted at a house on Bank Street.

Units from Templemore and Thurles fire stations were called to the scene.

The woman – said to be a Polish national – was taken to Cork University Hospital.

Local Councillor Eddie Moran says she had been living in Templemore for a number of years.