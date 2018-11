The number of anti-social behaviour incidents in Tipperary on Halloween is down this year.

It’s thought it could be down to events being organised by the local authority and local groups.

There were 25 bonfire calls last night to the Fire Service across the 12 stations in the county – down from 29 last year.

It’s reported there was no major hassle for crews in the Premier.

Chief Fire Officer in Tipperary, Dave Carroll, says behaviour is becoming more controlled…