Two adults and two children have been rescued by Lough Derg RNLI after a rope got caught in the propellers of their boat.

They were called out to the scene near Williamstown Harbour in Co. Clare at around 3:15 yesterday afternoon after a request from the Valentia Coast Guard.

Nobody was injured, and the RNLI are advising people who are going out on a boat to check weather forecasts beforehand.