The Clonmel based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association came to the aid of a man who was injured in a fall in County Waterford yesterday.

The team were tasked by the National Aeronautical Desk to help with the evacuation of the casualty in the Lough Morha area of the Comeragh Mountains south of Kilsheelan.

The farmer had fallen from a quad and injured his lower leg.

The victim was airlifted to Waterford airport by Rescue 117 before being transferred to University Hospital Waterford.