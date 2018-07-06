Extra ambulance for Thurles

A solution has been reached to ensure there is adequate ambulance cover in Thurles on match days.

Following comments by Independent TD Michael Lowry this week that the town is only covered by one ambulance on match days, a second will be stationed at the Thurles base for the Leinster Final this weekend.

The HSE and National Ambulance service have said they’ll continue to do this on match days.

Deputy Lowry also moved to clarify that the issue is not with Semple Stadium – as they have their own plans in place.