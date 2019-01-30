Emergency services dealing with 5 vehicle collision on M7

Emergency services are at the scene of a multi vehicle collision in North Tipp.

The M7 is closed northbound between J27 Birdhill and J26 Nenagh West due to the incident.

5 vehicles were involved in the collision – with a number of people taken to hospital – however, there were no fatalities.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, and to drive carefully this morning.

Meanwhile, Gardai also advise extreme care on the N24 in Tipperary, particularly between Monard and Bansha, due to ice and poor driving conditions.