The alarm was raised at 9.44 this morning when the bungalow on the Mountain Road in Clonmel was seen smouldering.

Two units from Clonmel Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the scene a few kilometres from the town – the house was found to be almost completely gutted.

The gates to the property were locked when emergency services arrived. Tipp FM News understands the house was being rented.

Tramore Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.