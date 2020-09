The Lough Derg RNLI crew have assisted four people when their cruiser became stuck on rocks on the lake last evening.

The alarm was raised just after 5 o’clock evening with reports the 30 foot cruiser was aground on the Clare shore – however it later transpired the vessel was on the opposite side of the lake at Skehanagh on the Tipperary shore.

It was towed into deeper water and once checked by the RNLI crew continued on its way.