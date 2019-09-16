Call outs for SEMRA

Photo courtesy of SEMRA

The Clonmel based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association had another busy weekend.

The volunteer group responded to two call outs yesterday.

The first was a 2.20pm when Waterford Gardaí tasked them to assist two walkers who had gotten into difficulty near Mahon Falls. The pair were brought to safety following a full team call out.

As they were leaving Mahon Falls Cahir Gardaí called for SEMRA’s assistance in locating a man who had gotten lost while driving remote forest tracks on the north side of the Knockmealdown’s.

He was located safe and well and the group stood down at 7pm.