Call outs for SEMRA

The Clonmel based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association had another busy weekend.

The volunteer group responded to two call outs yesterday.

The first was a 2.20pm when Waterford Gardaí tasked them to assist two walkers who had gotten into difficulty near Mahon Falls. The pair were brought to safety following a full team call out.

As they were leaving Mahon Falls Cahir Gardaí called for SEMRA’s assistance in locating a man who had gotten lost while driving remote forest tracks on the north side of the Knockmealdown’s.

He was located safe and well and the group stood down at 7pm.