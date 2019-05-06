Call-out for Lough Derg RNLI crew

Two people have been rescued from Lough Derg after their vessel ran aground yesterday afternoon.

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat came to their assistance when the alarm was raised at 4.45 on Sunday afternoon.

A member of the lifeboat crew transferred to the 21 foot motor boat which had gone aground north of the mouth of the Scarriff River.

Those on board the stricken vessel were unharmed – the lifeboat towed the motorboat off the rocks and into safe water.

Lifeboat Helm Eleanor Hooker is advising boat users to plan their passage and pay close attention to the navigational marks at the entrance to harbours and rivers on the lake.