Busy day for Lough Derg RNLI volunteers

The Lough Derg RNLI crew were called into action twice yesterday.

The first was shortly after 1 o’clock when they were tasked to assist two people on a 32 foot cruiser which had gone aground by the Silver Islands near Terryglass.

Then at 4.30pm a Mayday call was received from a 16 foot motorboat with four people on board. The vessel was taking on water in rough weather near Parker’s Point.

The Lough Derg RNLI, Killaloe Coast Guard and Rescue 115 Helicopter from Shannon were involved in the rescue.