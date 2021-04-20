Body discovered on Comeragh Mountains

A body was found last evening during the search for a Tipperary woman who had gone missing on the Comeragh Mountains in County Waterford.

The 37-year-old was last seen on Sunday.

A major search operation – co-ordinated by the Clonmel based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association – took place on Sunday afternoon and through yesterday.

The search also included the Rescue 117 helicopter, members of the Civil Defence and the Search and Rescue Dog Association.

The search was hampered by difficult terrain and low cloud – Gardaí confirmed last evening that a body had been recovered.