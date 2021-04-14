Appeal for witnesses to tragic incident in Carrick on Suir

The local community in Carrick on Suir is united in grief this morning following the tragic death of a young child.

The three year old girl is understood to have been playing near her home when she was hit by a bus in the Castle Heights housing estate around 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

The male bus driver was treated by emergency services at the scene.

Gardaí are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or drivers who may have dashcam footage, to contact them.

Clonmel Gardaí can be contacted on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.