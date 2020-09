An 11 year old girl is in a serious condition after she was knocked down by a car on the Tipp Town to Limerick road.

She was hit while walking on the N24 at Pallasgreen at around 5.30 yesterday evening.

She’s being treated at Cork University Hospital after being airlifted there – the occupants of the car weren’t injured.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382940. In particular they would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.