Another shout for Lough Derg RNLI

The Lough Derg RNLI crew were called into action last night in what’s been a busy week for them.

Shortly before 9 o’clock last night they called to the assist three people on board a 20 foot cruiser which had suffered engine failure and was drifting by Bellevue Point on the north-eastern end of the lake.

The three people on board were found to be safe and unharmed.

The motorboat was taken in tow and brought to Dromineer Harbour.

Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI Peter Kennedy is advising boat users to ‘make sure engines are fully serviced, and that they have sufficient fuel for their journey.