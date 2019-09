Two hill walkers got into difficulties on the Galtee Mountains last evening.

The pair became disorientated when fog came down while descending from Galtee Mór.

The alarm was raised at 4.30 yesterday afternoon with the South Eastern Mountain Rescue group called into action for the 3rd time in two days.

Two search parties were deployed as part of a full team callout with the walkers located at 7.15.

Everyone was safely off the mountain before 8.30pm.