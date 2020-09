A number of people were rescued last evening when their 36 foot cruiser ran aground on Lough Derg.

Valentia Coast Guard called Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to the scene which located it in Youghal Bay on the south-eastern shore of the lake.

All four passengers were safe and unharmed and the vessel was towed off the rocks to safe water, where it then made its way to Dromineer Harbour.