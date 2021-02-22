Air Ambulance tasked to 42 calls in Premier County in 2020

The Irish Community Rapid Response Air Ambulance dealt with over 40 calls in Tipperary last year.

In it’s first full year in operation the Cork based service was tasked to 490 incidents across 13 counties.

42 of the callouts for the Irish Community Rapid Response Air Ambulance in 2020 were in Tipperary where the team provided both paramedic support and transport to hospital for seriously ill patients.

Among the locations the ICRR was tasked to in the Premier County were Borrisoleigh, Golden, Cashel, Emly, Clonmel and Tipp Town.

These incidents included road traffic collisions, cardiac arrests, farming accidents, heart attacks, falls from heights – of which half happened on farms – and horse riding or equestrian accidents.

The ICRR Air Ambulance can bring casualties to the hospital that best suits their life saving needs, not just the closest geographically.

From their base in North Cork, the ICRR Charity Air Ambulance can put a 25,000 square kilometre area within 30 minutes of emergency medical care.

It is staffed by advanced paramedics and EMTs from the National Ambulance Service.