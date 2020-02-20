51 assaults against ambulance staff in 2019

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, 29 paramedics were physically attacked.

There were also 22 verbal attacks on staff as they attended to patients.

The Southern Region – which includes South Tipp – recorded the highest number of incidents in 2019 with 22 while there were 9 in the Western Region which takes in North Tipperary.

Tina Martin is the co-chairperson of the National Ambulance Service Representative Association.

She claims many more assaults are taking place, but staff aren’t reporting them.