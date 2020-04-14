Emergency repairs to be carried out in Premier County roads

Patching units from Tipperary County Council will be taking to the roads from tomorrow morning.

While most works have been suspended the local authority says some roads need to be repaired during the lock-down.

Marcus O’Connor is Director of Services with the Roads Department of the Council.

He says this is classed as emergency work to critical infrastructure as the roads are needed by Gardaí and other emergency services as well as people doing deliveries.

The units will be out from first thing in the morning and will be patching potholes for the next number of days.