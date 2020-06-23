Emergency overnight works to disrupt water supply in Tipp Town and nearby areas

People in the Tipperary Town and surrounding areas may experience disruption to the water supply overnight.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are carrying out emergency pump repair works this evening in the area.

The restrictions will take place from 10pm to 8am, during which time customers may experience disruption to their supply or lower than normal pressure.

Householders are also being warned that it may take a number of hours for the water to return to customers on higher ground or at the end of the network, once the water supply is turned back on.