Elisha Gault search now in its fifth day

The search for a missing Tipperary schoolgirl is now in its fifth day.

The search area was yesterday extended to Waterford, Clonmel and Kilkenny

Elisha Gault left her home at New Street in Carrick-on-Suir between 9pm and 10pm on St Patrick’s Day

and was last spotted on Dillon Bridge, not far from her home, a short time later.

The search has also been supported by search units from Clonmel, Waterford and Nenagh.

A number of reported sightings of a young girl matching Elisha’s description are being investigated by Gardai but, as yet, detectives indicated that they have not received any confirmed sightings.