Fourteen names in the hat for the General Election in Tipperary

Tipperary voters will have to decide between 14 candidates in the upcoming General Election.

Nominations to get on the ballot paper closed at midday today.

The 14 Tipperary candidates include 5 Independents, 3 from Fianna Fáil, 2 Fine Gael and one each from Sinn Féin, Labour, the Green Party and the Irish Freedom Party.

All five outgoing TDs in Tipperary – Jackie Cahill, Seamus Healy, Alan Kelly, Michael Lowry and Mattie McGrath – are seeking re-election.

Joining them are the Fianna Fáil duo Sandra Farrell and Imelda Goldsboro, Rob O’Donnell from the Green Party, Sinn Fein’s Martin Browne and Dolores Cahill of the Irish Freedom Party.

Also on the ballot paper will be Independent candidates Joe Hannigan and Marese Skehan.

Garret Ahearn and Mary Newman Julian will look to take a seat for Fine Gael who failed to elect a Tipperary candidate in the 2016 General Election.

The 14 candidates have until noon tomorrow to withdraw from the contest.

The election is on Saturday February 8th when polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.