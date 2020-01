A Fine Gael general election candidate in Tipperary feels the south of the county in particular has been let down by its current TDs.

Garret Ahearn says South Tipp has been well served by some of its previous Dáil representatives including Noel Davern, Michael Ferris and his own mother Theresa Ahearn.

However speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today he claimed the same can’t be said about some of the current incumbents.