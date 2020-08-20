Eight further Covid-19 cases confirmed at ABP plant in Cahir

Meat processors ABP have confirmed to Tipp FM that a further eight workers have tested positive or Covid-19 at their Cahir facility.

It follows the testing of close contacts of a positive case which was confirmed on Monday.

After the positive test was confirmed on Monday, HSE testing has taken place in recent days on close contacts – eight of which have now been confirmed as Covid-positive.

ABP says that testing of all staff members will take place at its Cahir facility, and is expected to start in the next 24 hours.

The company says the testing will be carried out by a private company in conjunction with the HSE to alleviate the pressure on local Covid-19 testing at this time.

In a statement to Tipp FM, ABP goes on to say that the health and safety of staff, suppliers, customers and the local community is of paramount importance.

The company says it will continue to work proactively and take direction from both the HSE and HSA.