People looking to run off the Easter Eggs they gorge down on today should head to the Obama Plaza in Moneygall tomorrow. (Easter Monday)

A charity colour run, which kicks off at 12 noon, is in aid of the Moneygall Development Association and Pieta House.

Participants can walk or run the 6km route – which promises to be an afternoon of fun for all ages.

Henry Healy, manager of The Barack Obama Plaza, tells us what people can expect…