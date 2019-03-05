Efforts to tackle growing drug problem in Thurles

A number of events are taking place in Thurles this week on drug abuse and how to protest Tipperary’s youth from getting involved.

Sinn Fein Local and General Election candidate Ciara McCormack is behind the project.

A public meeting is taking place in Hayes Hotel at 8 pm this evening with a Youth Forum there on Saturday at 2pm.

A round table discussion involving local GP’s, pharmacists and Gardaí is planned for Thursday night.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Ciara McCormack said the drug problem seems to be escalating in Thurles.