Efforts ongoing to restore water in parts of Clonmel

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to restore water supply to customers in Clonmel following Storm Ellen.

Areas affected by supply disruption include Davis Road, King Street, Coleville Rd, Gladstone St, Powerstown, Waterford Rd, Mountain Rd, Knocklucas and surrounding areas.

Crews are working to restore production at the water treatment plant as quickly and as safely as possible and restore water supply to homes and businesses in the affected area.

Works are scheduled to take place until 3pm this afternoon.