Efforts to cut down on food waste

Tipperary residents are being asked consider ways to reduce their food waste this Christmas.

Zero Waste Cashel has expressed concern with people over shopping at this time of year, leading to unnecessary wastage of food.

The 18 month pilot programme is aimed at promoting waste reduction, community change and a circular economy in the Premier County.

They try to encourage the community to find alternative ways to manage their waste.

Project Manager Derry O’Donnell has advice on how to avoid throwing out perishables this festive season.