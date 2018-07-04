Efforts to aid micro brewery growth in Tipperary receive boost

Efforts to aid the growth of micro breweries here in Tipperary and across the county could receive a major boost shortly.

Tipperary Deputy Alan Kelly’s Craft Brewery Bill is due before the houses of the Oireachtas this week and if passed it will allow small brewers to sell their products on site and not just in pubs and off-licences.

There are four craft brewers in Tipperary – White Gypsy in Templemore, Canvass Brewery in Aglish, Con’s Cider in Cahir and Longways Cider in Carrick on Suir.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Deputy Kelly said the current situation for the likes of White Gypsy is too restrictive compared to our European neighbours.