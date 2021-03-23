Welcome expansion for North Tipp school

The sod has been turned on a major extension of facilities at a Nenagh secondary school.

Pending ongoing planning approval, Nenagh College is seeking to add a new ASD classroom, as well as a raft of additional classrooms including some for specialist subjects.

Funding has already been secured for the project, which is their latest expansion of facilities.

The ASD unit will open in temporary accommodation from this September, but Principal Damien Kennedy is hopeful that the entire new build will be ready for September 2022.

“It’ll increase the capacity significantly because at the moment we are short of space. Not so much in specialist rooms apart from engineering but we would be short of general classrooms.”

“Like we would have only five classes in each of our 1st Year, 2nd Year and 3rd Year streams so that puts a huge amount of pressure on our current capacity and our current accommodation.”