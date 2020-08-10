Uncertainty remains over school reopening

A Tipperary primary school principal says there’s still uncertainty as to whether they and other schools will be able to reopen later this month.

Brendan Horan says they have been adapting Cahir Boys National School in a bid to comply with the guidelines for reopening.

However has says the recent imposition of localised lock downs in Laois, Offaly and Kildare is a cause for concern.

“Up to last Wednesday or Thursday we’d have been more confident about reopening at the end of August. But certainly the news on Thursday and Friday and over the weekend has not been good.”

“We await public health advice is the official line but the thing is that every school is making every effort to be in a position to open on the date they’re due to restart the school year.”