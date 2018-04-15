Two Tipperary schools planning to extend facilities

The Board of Management at Burncourt National School have lodged a planning application for significant extensions to the existing building.

One of these would house a new ASD unit comprising of a classroom, sensory room, para-educational room and sensory garden.

A second extension would include a disabled access toilet while there are also plans to widen the vehicular entrance to the school.

Meanwhile the Board of Management at St John the Baptist National School in Cashel are planning a temporary prefabricated classroom building at their site on the Old Road at Wallers Lot in the town.