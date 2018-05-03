Tipperary students honoured

Four secondary school students from Cahir have been recognised nationally for their entrepreneurial talents.

Morgan Lambert, Sean Cunningham, Cian O’ Brien & Callum McGrath from Coláiste Dún Iascaigh in Cahir scooped 3rd prize in the Intermediate category at the National Final of the Student Enterprise Programme yesterday.

Under the guidance of Martina Harrahill, the Coláiste Dun Iascaigh students designed a safe and hygienic way to store and save gumshields from getting lost while playing matches.

The Student Enterprise Programme is the biggest enterprise education initiative of its kind in the country, with 23,600 students taking part every year from 480 second-level schools.