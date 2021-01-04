Tipperary creche’s critical of Government’s lack of guidance on reopening

The lack of guidance from the Government with regard to early years childcare services is being criticised.

While schools are to remain closed until January 11th local creche operators claim the lack of information for their sector is not acceptable.

Darren Ryan from Clonmel Childcare says they are currently operating at around 25% occupancy.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said they have also had to make changes to their staffing arrangements.

“We are operating at a reduced staffing capacity also.”

“I’ve split my team in half here. I don’t have all of my team working together because I don’t know what’s going to happen next Monday.”

“If this week I have a case (of Covid-19) in the creche well at least then I know I at least have half of my staff to try and operate.”