Tipp well represented at Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

13 Tipperary schools will take part in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition gets underway this morning.

The event will be held virtually with 550 national finalists presenting their findings to judges online, before the winner is announced on Friday afternoon.

President Michael D. Higgins will officially open the Exhibition later today, as the popular annual event takes a turn for the virtual to comply with Covid-19 regulations.

There are 36 projects from 13 Tipperary schools this year, covering everything from golf and sheep’s wool to fake tan and bamboo hurleys.

But technology to combat the spread of Covid-19 is certainly a common theme in projects this year

Head of the Young Scientist Exhibition, Mari Cahalane says students have looked at it in different ways, including the efficacy of face masks and hand gels, as well as mental health and other societal impacts.

80 judges will be assessing the merits of each project with the winner to be announced online at 1pm on Friday.