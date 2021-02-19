Tipp teachers call for clarity on school reopening plans

A Tipperary Primary School principal says the lack of clarity makes it very difficult to plan for school reopening.

The Government has given the green light for schools, which have been shut since Christmas, to return from the start of March.

The reopening will be staggered over several weeks, with different classes returning at different times.

Louise Tobin is Principal of St Joseph’s Primary School in Tipp town – she says they will be reopening their two special classes on Monday morning.

“So we will be bringing in 12 children, 7 staff including our 3 minibus drivers and three taxi escorts so there will potentially be 25 families mixing in our school on Monday morning.”

“The latest that I’m getting from the Irish Primary Principals Network is that there has been no agreement as to when we will begin the phased reopening of the primary schools. There is a lot of talk that it will be Junior Infants to 2nd class.”

“But we won’t know until the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and it is very difficult to plan based on speculation.”