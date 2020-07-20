Tipp students facing accommodation dilemma

A Tipperary Leaving Cert student says the three week delay in releasing results for this year will further add to problems securing accommodation.

The Education Minister confirmed last week that the results will be published on September 7th with CAO offers four days later.

Dylan McLaughlin from Thurles was one of the students who were in favour of cancelling this year’s state exam and going with the calculated grades.

He says the idea of blended learning – which will mean one week on campus and two or three weeks off – will be a major headache when it comes to accommodation.

“We haven’t been told how they’re going to offer this rental scheme.”

“Like what’s the point in getting a house if you’re going to be there for a week like – you’d nearly be as well off commuting.”

“They’re not going to take one week’s rent off you and then bring in someone else for the other week.”

“There’s no best option that’s going to suit everyone – some people are going to have practical courses that they will need to be on campus more.”

“Even small things like training for teams in colleges – how is that going to work?”