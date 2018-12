A number of students staged a demonstration outside the Templemore College of Further Education this morning.

The allowance currently stands at €198.

Sarah McDonnell from Silvermines was one of those taking part.

She says despite great support from the college it’s still difficult for many students to manage.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Sarah McDonnell said the allowance of €198 simply isn’t enough to survive on when other costs are taken into account.