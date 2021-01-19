Tipp special needs teacher says they’ve been let down by Education Minister

A Tipperary special needs teacher says the Education Minister has failed those caught up in the confusion over whether or not classes will resume this week.

The Education Minister says work to ensure students with special needs can return to school on Thursday is ongoing.

The Irish National Teachers Organisation says its concerns have not been addressed and have asked the Department of Education to reconsider its plan.

Andrea Hynes is a teacher at St Anne’s Special School in Roscrea. She was asked on Tipp Today earlier if Minister Norma Foley had failed everybody on the issue.

“I feel completely let down by her. She’s meant to be the Minister for Education, Josepha Madigan is meant to be the Minister for Special Education and I don’t feel like either have considered, reflected, thought about the bigger picture. Thought about what else could we do? What other alternative supports could we put in place for these guys if school isn’t a safe environment?”

“Yes, these children need support, these families need support. Is there an alternate way that we can provide that? There is – action plans could have been put in place 6 or 8 months ago.”