Tipp special education teacher says online learning is not ideal but is the best choice at present

A special education teacher in Tipperary says she’s “relieved” at the Government’s u-turn which means that special schools won’t reopen next week.

Until last night, it had been planned for such schools to reopen on Monday, but this came under strong criticism from teaching unions due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Remote learning will continue until further notice as the Level 5 lockdown continues in an effort to reduce cases.

Andrea Hynes is a teacher at St Anne’s Special School in Roscrea.

She says that remote learning is not an adequate replacement, but insists it is necessary at the moment.

“I’m not happy to try and teach my wonderful class – my beautiful kids – online because I know it doesn’t suit them wholly.”

“Working online with children with special needs is not perfect – face to face would be perfect. But unfortunately that’s not what we can offer in a safe way right now so we have to do our utmost now where we stand to give them the best that we can.”