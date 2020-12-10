Tipp schools lead the way with new LGBTI+ project

Two Tipperary secondary schools are among the first schools to sign up for a new LGBTI+ project.

Borrisokane Community College and Coláiste Mhuire in Thurles are among 20 schools in the country to participate in a new ‘Safe & Supportive Schools Project’, being led by BeLonG To Youth Services.

The project aims to develop awareness training for all staff members, offering advice on areas including the curriculum and community partnership.

The Schools Climate Survey by BeLonG To Youth Services last year found that 73 percent of LGBTI+ students feel unsafe at school.