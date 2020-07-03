Tipp schools concerned about social distancing guidelines

The guidelines for the reopening of schools in September could be unmanageable according to a Tipperary primary principal.

Current guidelines would mean no social distancing for children up to 3rd class while from there to 6th will be asked to stay 1 metre apart.

However Brendan Horan from Cahir Boys National School says this will prove extremely difficult to implement.

“It’ll certainly present a huge challenge because I’ll have 1st class and 2nd class with full attendance and then we’d have to look at 3rd to 6th class.”

“One metre of social distancing would effectively mean half the school in so from 3rd to 6th you might be talking about 3rd and 5th in one day and 4th and 6th in another day and I think that might be unmanageable.”