Tipp school principal concerned at school reopening

A Tipperary principal has expressed reservations about whether schools could be deemed safe to reopen from next Monday.

Louise Tobin of St Joseph’s Primary School in Tipp Town is among those who are awaiting clarification on whether the delayed reopening of schools will be extended due to surging Covid-19 levels.

The Education Minister Norma Foley is to meet opposition parties later to brief them on the reopening of schools.

Louise Tobin guidance is needed, and she’s unsure if schools will be safe to reopen next Monday.

“We don’t want people not sending their children in because they’re afraid. I don’t want staff ringing me saying I’m a nervous wreck because I have elderly parents and I don’t think I can go to school.”

“That stress will be too much for the system and the system will collapse then because we won’t have staff in.”

“I think we need to take a deep breath – we need to be cautious because this is the worst of the pandemic that we’ve had and things are really, really bad and really dangerous.”