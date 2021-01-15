Tipp school approved for new classrooms

There’s good news for a County Tipperary school as it’s been given the green light to expand.

Holy Trinity National School in Fethard has been approved under the Additional Accommodation Scheme for the coming year.

Councillor Mark Fitzgerald says its very welcome news for the school on the Rocklow Road.

“It’s been approved for a two classroom extension under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2021.”

“It’s a great scheme and usually only a couple of schools in the whole county benefit so it’s great to see the school in Fethard getting the funding for these additional classrooms. I’d just like to congratulate the Principal Triona Morrisson and all her staff for the hard work they’ve put in on this.”