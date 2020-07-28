Tipp principal says the lack of substitute teachers at primary level is a major concern

A Tipperary school principal has given a guarded welcome to the guidance from Government on the reopening of education facilities in four weeks time.

Millions of Euro have been allocated to allow schools to adapt classrooms to allow for social distancing, and 1,000 extra teachers are going to be recruited for secondary schools to help reduce class sizes.

However Principal of St Joseph’s Primary School in Tipperary Town Louise Tobin has expressed particular concern when it comes to substitute teachers at Primary level.

“We are just getting an additional 60 supply teachers nationally.”

“For Tipperary there’s going to be a supply panel – that’s one teacher in Nenagh to offer sub cover for a number of schools. There will be one in Thurles and one in Clonmel.”

“I’m very disappointed that Tipperary Town was left out of that.”

“We’ve had a subs crisis in Primary for the past number of years so I see that as the biggest inhibitor to us opening safely and in an orderly fashion.”